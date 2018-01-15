Christian Classic Rock groups coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Evangel Downtown presents the Union of Sinners and Saints. Some of the most requested songs in Christian music come from Petra and Whiteheart.

The Union of Sinners and Saints will be in Fort St. John at the Alliance Church Saturday, February 24, 2018. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Please note the concert is presented by Evangel Downtown, but the show is taking place at the Alliance Church.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. January 15 at www.energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source.

Tickets are only $25 (plus fees) for adults and $15 (plus fees) for youth and seniors. For group tickets, contact Evangel Downtown at (250) 785-3386.

The Union of Sinners and Saints will feature members from 2 of the best selling Christian Rock Bands of all time. Selling over 12 million records between them, with more than 25 #1 songs, and with over 15 Grammy and 40 Dove nominations and awards, they will perform many #1 songs like Beyond Belief, Independence Day, The Coloring Song, The River Will Flow, Hit You Where You Live, and Desert Rose.