Caribou Road Services cautioning South Peace motorists about icing conditions

POUCE COUPE, B.C. — Officials with Caribou Road Services are cautioning motorists in the South Peace that the weather is causing treacherous driving conditions on Monday morning.

Caribou Road Services’ Quality Control Assistant Sarah Griffith said that a major change in the weather has resulted in intermittent freezing rain near Toms Lake and along the Alaska Highway between Dawson Creek and Taylor. Some areas also have poor visibility due to fog.

Griffith said that high humidity in some areas combined with cold pavement temperatures is causing moisture from the air to accumulate on the cold road surface and create ice. Griffith explained that the weather is more challenging for road maintenance crews because pavement temperatures have not warmed up to the point where salt is effective, which is around -7 degrees.

According to Griffith, Caribou Road Services crews have been out sanding and blading area roads with graders where needed. She said that pavement temperatures throughout the area are not ideal for salting, but crews are watching the road temperatures and forecasts closely. CRS will apply salt to the roads as soon as road temperatures rise. Griffith added that when CRS trucks are applying salt, they travel at a maximum speed of 25km/hr and will be travelling along the centerline of the road. Motorists are being asked to slow down, follow at a safe distance and give them space to work.

For current road conditions visit DriveBC.ca.