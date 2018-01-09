Capacity issues the cause of temporary Chetwynd ER diversion over the weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. — A Northern Health spokesperson says that capacity issues were the cause of a diversion implemented at the Chetwynd Hospital’s emergency room over the weekend.

According to Eryn Collins, the diversion was required after the Chetwynd Hospital had a number of admitted patients in the inpatient and emergency departments when additional urgent care cases began arriving. The diversion began during the middle of the afternoon Saturday, and the hospital resumed normal operations at 2:00 p.m. Sunday after several of the hospital’s patients were able to be discharged.

Collins said that unlike past emergency room closures in Chetwynd, the diversion was not related to any staffing shortages and that in fact additional staff were called in during the diversion. She added that during a diversion, individuals who need higher levels of care or emergency treatment are stabilized and then transported to the nearest available appropriate facility – which in the case of Chetwynd, is typically the Dawson Creek & District Hospital.