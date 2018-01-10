Bowie traded to WHL’s Cougars

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers forward Connor Bowie was traded to the Prince George Cougars just before the WHL’s afternoon trade deadline on Wednesday.

The sixteen-year-old Bowie who currently leads the Northern Alberta Midget Hockey League with 35 points in 18 games, was drafted in the seventh-round by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2016 Bantam Draft.

In the trade, the Cougars shipped captain Dennis Cholowski and Ty Taylor to the Winterhawks in exchange for Bowie, Ilijah Colina, a first-round pick in 2020, a second-round pick in 2018 and 2019, a third-round pick in 2020 and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2019.

The Cougars also acquired eighteen-year-old Fort St. John product Austin Crossley from the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday in a deal that included three players and two draft picks.