Blizzard Bike Club holds annual New Years Day Ride

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bike Club kicked off 2018 with a New Years Day Ride.

In the cold weather, 10 riders came out for the 34th annual New Years Day Ride. After a 45-minute ride around the cities, most excellent cycling/hiking trails ended up at Chateau Dawson for food and refreshments.

The ride started in 1982 and has been done in temperatures ranging from minus 39 to plus 12.

Blizzards are currently getting their 2018 events schedule together, featuring 120 rides, races, duathlons, time trails and mountain biking.

Beginners thru to good cyclists, ages 10 to 100 are all welcome. The season generally starts early March, ending late October. For more details on the club, visit their website www.blizzardbikeclub.com or Blizzard Bicycle Club on Facebook.