Bearspray pulled on unwanted Christmas guest in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The owner of a home in Dawson Creek pulled out a can of bear spray on Christmas Day after a guest refused to leave the premises.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that police were called to a home in Dawson Creek shortly after 3:00 p.m. last Monday after a guest was asked to leave the home but refused. She said that upon police arrival, it was discovered that the owner of the home had opened up some bear spray on the unwanted guest, who was located a short distance away from the home.

Cpl. Saunderson added that the person received medical treatment for exposure to the potent substance and that the police investigation into the dispute is currently ongoing.