BC Natural Resources Forum starts Tuesday in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The 15th Annual Premier’s BC Natural Resources Forum gets underway in Prince George on Tuesday.

The Forum attracts about 800 members of municipal, provincial, and federal governments, First Nations leaders, and industry representatives from the natural resource sector.

The City of Fort St. John will be sending several representatives to the forum including Mayor Lori Ackerman, who is scheduled to sit on a panel discussing Energy, Oil, and Gas along with BC Hydro CEO Chris O’Riley, Chief Donald Van Somer of the Kwadacha First Nation, and Woodfibre LNG vice president Byng Giraud, among others.

Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at this year’s forum, while both Premier John Horgan and federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr are also scheduled to speak at the forum.

The forum runs from Tuesday through Thursday at the Prince George Civic Centre.