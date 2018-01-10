BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee to visit Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, one of six candidates in the running to become the next leader of the BC Liberal Party, will be visiting the Peace Region this week.

Lee is the fifth candidate to visit Fort St. John and Dawson Creek since the leadership race to replace former Premier Christy Clark as the party’s leader kicked off in September. Lee will be hosting an event in Fort St. John at Brown’s Socialhouse on Friday, January 12th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. before heading to the Alcan Smokehouse in Dawson Creek from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Would-be attendees of either event can find more details on Lee’s leadership campaign website.

Lee is one of six candidates vying to become the next leader of B.C.’s Official Opposition party. Former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts, former Finance Minister Mike de Jong, former Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson, former Transportation Minister Todd Stone, and former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan are the other candidates in the leadership race.