Bantam Flyers capture Dick Gordon Trophy in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Metalic AA Bantam Flyers returned home from the International Tournament of Champions in Edmonton after winning the Dick Gordon Trophy.

The boys finished the round robin with wins over the Edmonton CAC Golden Arrow and the Airdrie Lightning by the identical scores of 6-3. They lost nail-biters to the Edmonton Knights of Columbus Shamrocks 4-3 and Wainwright Polar Kings 2-1. In the finals, the team once again put six goals on the board versus the 17-1 Lakeland Panthers as they skated to a 6-3 win capturing the consolation side championship.

“The tournament is set where you have to do well in your seven-team division,” said head coach Craig Brownlee. “We faced some adversity in a couple games. Got a bit of luck there to play in the consolation final as the team had to wait a couple of hours on Saturday night to see if Airdrie lost. We had to play really good in the last two games against possibly the best two team’s in Alberta in the AA category.”

Kash Pittam received a $1,000 post-secondary scholarship and Hunter Smith was awarded tournament MVP as he finished first in scoring.