Archery Club hosting first indoor event

TAYLOR, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club is hosting its first ever indoor archery tournament.

The event will feature two three-hundred rounds consisting of Vegas-style targets that have three targets on each sheet or 40-centimetre targets at a distance of 18 metres in a three arrow gauntlet elimination shootdown.

Admission will be $5 for adults while kids get in for $2, there will also be cash prizes.

The event takes place on January 28th at the Taylor Community hall. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with competition getting underway at 10:00 a.m.