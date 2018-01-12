Angus Reid poll finds more than half of B.C. residents agree with continuing construction of Site C

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A new Angus Reid poll says that the NDP government’s decision on December 11th to continue construction of the Site C dam is being met with the approval of just over half of British Columbians.

During a review by the B.C. Utilities Commission, it was found that BC Hydro was going to miss its September 2019 deadline to divert the Peace River, causing at least a one-year delay. Premier John Horgan announced in December that after the review, his government would allow the project to continue with a budget increased from $8.9 to $10.7 billion.

Data collected after the announcement finds that 52 percent of British Columbians say the government made the right choice in continuing with Site C. In comparison, 26 percent of residents say the government made the wrong choice, and 23 percent couldn’t say.

Those most inclined to agree with the decision are BC Liberal supporters. Four-in-five residents who voted for that party last May said the decision was the correct one. Support from NDP voters was 44 percent, while 42 percent of Green Party voters also agreed with the government’s decision. Only 7 percent of Liberal voters disagreed with continuing to build Site C, while 40 percent of Greens and 33 percent of NDP voters were against the decision.

Interestingly, support of the decision both in and outside of Metro Vancouver was nearly identical, with Lower Mainland residents coming out 51 percent in favour, and 52 percent of residents in the rest of B.C. agreeing.

A full two-thirds of men in B.C. were found to be in favour of Site C, while only 37 percent of women agreed with continuing construction.