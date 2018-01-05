Alaska Highway closed south of Taylor because of collision

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions this morning south of Taylor because of a collision.

DriveBC.ca is reporting that the road is closed in both directions at the Taylor Bridge because of a collision. According to a tweet by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Friday.

A look at the B.C. Highway webcams in Taylor shows that flaggers are blocking the Alaska Highway at Pine Avenue, and are redirecting traffic off of the highway. Another webcam at the top of the South Taylor Hill has been showing the same image since 2:00 a.m.

A BC Highway webcam look at the Alaska Highway intersection with Pine Avenue this morning. All times are Pacific Standard Time. Photo by DriveBC. A BC Highway webcam look at the Alaska Highway intersection with Pine Avenue this morning. All times are Pacific Standard Time. Photo by DriveBC. A BC Highway webcam at the bottom of the South Taylor Hill this morning. All times are Pacific Standard Time. Photo by DriveBC. A BC Highway webcam look at the top of the South Taylor Hill this morning. All times are Pacific Standard Time. Photo by DriveBC. A BC Highway webcam look at the top of the South Taylor Hill this morning. All times are Pacific Standard Time. Photo by DriveBC.

DriveBC says that Highway 29 can be used as a detour around the incident via Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd. Motorists headed to Dawson Creek can also detour via the Cecil Lake Road to Clayhurst and then south on the Rolla Road. The next update is expected at 7:30 a.m., while the estimated time that the highway will reopen is currently between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. MST.

At this time, we have no word yet from the RCMP about the incident. This is a developing story, and we will have an update once more information becomes available.