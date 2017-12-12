Weaver apologizes to Ackerman after quoting her in claim that BCUC’s Site C review was a charade

BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver and his fellow caucus members during a visit to the Peace Region in June. Photo by Jessica Fedigan

VANCOUVER, B.C. — B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is apologizing to Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman after alleging during an interview on CKNW in Vancouver that Premier John Horgan told Ackerman in June that the Site C would go ahead.

During Tuesday morning’s interview, Weaver explained that while visiting the Peace Region in late June with fellow caucus members Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen, the three of them also met with Ackerman and members of City Council. Weaver claimed that Ackerman told him that during a recent trip to the Peace Region, Horgan had told her that he would not cancel the  Site C dam.

He added that after hearing that from Ackerman, he became suspicious about the B.C. Utilities Commission’s review of Site C, and claimed that Monday’s announcement that the dam would go ahead was a foregone conclusion.

 

Mayor Ackerman responded on Twitter and in a phone interview with CKNW’s Jon McComb that her conversation with John Horgan had happened a number of years ago, adding in a tweet that it was “about the same time that [Weaver] was in favour of Site C as well.”

 

Weaver tweeted a reply to the Fort St. John mayor, apologizing for not realizing that her conversation with Horgan happened years ago, and was not relevant to the BCUC review.

