Warming trend will push out frigid temperatures early next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The frigid temperatures that have a firm grasp on B.C. and much of Canada for that matter, will exit the province as a warmer air mass is expected to arrive for much of the first week of January.

Currently Fort St. John is sitting around minus 30 with the wind chill making it feel like minus 40 as a result of a weak El Nina system in the Pacific Ocean that has pulled the temperature 14 to 18 degrees below the seasonal normal in the Peace Region. However, by Tuesday the mercury is forecasted to drastically change to near or above the freezing mark.

“We do expect conditions to improve as a ridge of high pressure builds over British Columbia,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Andre Besson. “This ridge will lead to a warming up for the majority of the province as it blocks the cold air in the northwest.”

No precipitation is forecasted for the remainder of 2017 or the first week of January as the city received less than 5 centimetres of snow in December. Temperatures during the warm-up are expected to hover around minus 1.

Expected warm up for next week as the cold air is pushed to the east. Current weather as the cold air settles in from the north.