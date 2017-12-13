Victory Skateboards seeking to build temporary Snowboard Park within the city

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council was presented with a proposal to Install a temporary Snowboard Park at Toboggan Hill at Monday’s meeting.

City staff has been in contact with Cole Andrews of Victory Skateboards to host a snowboard event as part of the High on Ice Community Events Program in February of next year.

The park would be installed on the south side of Toboggan Hill. “This particular course will follow the road and end at the skate park,” said Director of Recreation and Leisure Services Ross Deboer. “We deliberately put it on that side of the park.”

DeBoer added their will a minimum of $5 million liability insurance coverage under the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. plan, along with additional insurance provided by Victory Skateboards.

Council approved the proposal from Victory Skateboards. This the second time Victory has partnered with the City for an event, the last being on Canada Day earlier this year.