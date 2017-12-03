Vertical Slam returns in late spring next year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The third annual Vertical Slam will be taking place on June, 9th 2018.

This years event will feature a 2.3-, 5-, or 10-kilometre run/walk, along with a Fitness Obstacle Course, identical to last years event.

For the run/walk, you can do either 2.3 km ($10), 5 km ($20) or 10 km ($30). If you choose to just the Fitness Obstacle Course, that will be $65. If you combine a 5 or 10 km run/walk with the Obstacle Course, it would be $75 total.

The event will take place at the Big Bam Ski Hill in Taylor. Proceeds from the event will go to School District 60 for the Hot Meal Programs.

For more information or to register (opens in January) visit Vertical Slams Facebook page, or their website: www.bigbamverticalslam.ca.