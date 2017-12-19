U14 Northern Strikers Soccer team help give back to the community

December 19, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff News, Sports Comments Off on U14 Northern Strikers Soccer team help give back to the community
U14 Northern Stirkers helping out the North Peace SPCA. Photo submitted.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U14 Soccer team lent a helping hand to the animals in the community this Christmas by collecting donations for the North Peace SPCA.

The Boys worked off the SPCA’s wish list and collected items needed most as they were able to get quite a large amount of items for the animals, even though around half of team was unable to attend due to other commitments.

“What a great way to help those who can’t help themselves,” added team Manager Andres Korfmann.

