FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Boys U10 Strikers Soccer team was in action in Grande Prairie over the weekend.

The team was playing the U12 Girls team in what was a very close match until the final stretch when the girls pulled away with a 12-6 win.

At this point there are no scheduled dates at home for the team as a lack of space is the main reason for no home games or tournaments.