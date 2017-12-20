Two South Peace organizations get gaming grant funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A parent advisory committee in Chetwynd and the South Peace Child Development Society in Dawson Creek are two of 60 non-profit organizations in B.C. getting funding through the Community Gaming Grants program.

The Little Prairie Elementary School Parent Advisory Council in Chetwynd will be getting $36,000 towards the construction of a new playground. The South Peace Child Development Society will be receiving $16,200 to upgrade its heating and ventilation system. The government is also giving $175,000 to the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club in Prince George to install a snowmaking system.

“I have personally experienced the positive impact that not-for-profit organizations have in strengthening communities, and I consider it vitally important that our government supports their work,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson. “The first round of community gaming grants for capital projects generated tremendous enthusiasm and I am impressed by the quality and diversity of applications. Congratulations to all!”

In total, the Province is investing $5 million in non-profit organizations undertaking capital projects.