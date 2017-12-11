 Two dead after head-on near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 97 near Chetwynd on Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. on the Hart Highway near Wade Road, roughly 10 kilometres east of Chetwynd. North District RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said that two pickup trucks collided head-on while travelling on the highway. The lone occupants of both were pronounced dead at the scene, but their identities have not been released.

The highway was closed through the overnight hours while members of the B.C. Coroners Services assisted the RCMP with their investigation. According to Cpl. Saunderson, eyewitnesses told police that the pickup truck travelling northbound on Highway 97 crossed the double-solid centre line and struck the southbound pickup truck head-on.

Cpl. Saunderson added that at this point, police are continuing their investigation and it is not known exactly what caused the crash.