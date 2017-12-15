Trackers welcome Sting to town on Saturday afternoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers resume their five-game homestand on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Sturgeon Sting to town.

The Trackers are coming off a 5-2 triumph over the Fort McMurray Barons, in which they came from behind with a four-goal outburst to seal the win. Connor Bowie, who is currently in Portland with the WHL’s Winterhawks, led the team with a hat-trick and added an assist in last Friday’s game.

The team boasts a record of 8-6-1 and sits in second place in the Bouchier Division standings, as they look for more consistency in the remaining four games of their homestand.

“Keep building forward,” said assistant coach Gavin Brandl. “We need to continue to make good decisions and make plays that see us create offence with possession of the puck. We are at our best when the puck is on our sticks.”

Saturday’s date with the Sting gets underway at 1:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.