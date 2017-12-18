Trackers victorious over visiting Sting on Saturday afternoon

#12 Owen Floriant firing a shot on the Sting netminder. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers were victorious over the Sturgeon Sting on Saturday night at the North Peace Arena.

The Trackers played the game with 13 players but opened the scoring with 6:43 remaining in the first period when Nick Loewen deposited a rebound from three feet out, assisted by Logan Kimmie and Connor Kindrat. The home side made it 2-0 just over five minutes later when Curtis Hammond riffled a shot top shelf from the slot after great puck movement between Aiden Craig-Steele, Jayden Viens and himself. The Trackers skated into the first intermission with a 2-0 advantage.

The Sting cut into the lead midway through the middle stanza after the Trackers defenceman got caught pinching. The Trackers used the momentum from killing off a 5-3 advantage to dominate the last five minutes of play of the middle stanza.

The Trackers controlled play in the third stanza but didn’t find the net until Logan Kimmie buried a shot from the far hash marks off a feed from Craig-Steele, with 2:19 left to play. Devan Minard made it 4-1 with an empty net tally after great board play from Cayden Frenette and Curtis Hammond who found Minard in the open ice.

Logan Kimmie, Aiden Craig-Steele and Curtis Hammond each chipped in with two-point outings.

“We had a lot of chances we would have liked to capitalized on in the second period,” said assistant coach Gavin Brandl. “It was important in a game we weren’t burying our chances that you stay focused on shutting them down so you don’t have to play from behind.”

Next up for the Trackers is a date with the Grande Prairie Drilling Storm on Friday at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is noon.

