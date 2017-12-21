Trackers holding food drive Friday at noon against Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are back in action on Friday afternoon versus the Grande Prairie Athletic Club Storm at the North Peace Arena.

The Trackers are coming off a 4-1 win over the visiting Sturgeon Sting last week, despite having only 13 skaters and two goalies. The team currently sits in second place in the Bouchier Division standings with a 9-6-1 record.

Along with their fellow North Peace Secondary School and Energetic Learning Campus students, there will several hundred others from area schools in attendance for the special Friday afternoon game. Last year’s event attracted a crowd of over 1,000.

The game will also be open to the public, with the admission price set at a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank. Each person that donates a food item will receive a ticket for a chance to win a prize. The draw for the Trackers’ $5000 Gift Card Christmas raffle will also take place before the game.

The game gets underway at noon, but it’s advised attendees show up early as the North Peace Arena can only seat 2,000.