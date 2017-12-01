Trackers hit the road for weekend trip through Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are back in regular season play this weekend when they travel to Alberta for a three-game trip.

The Trackers are coming off a tournament in Prince George where they lost to Semiahmoo in the semifinals in a shootout.

Currently sitting in third place in the Bouchier Division standings the Trackers have a record of 6-4-1 for 13 points. They sit eight points back of first place Peace River but have three games in hand.

The boys need to work on their consistency from game to game. We play a high tempo style that they continue to understand each day,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “As a whole, we need to take that feeling of defeat from the tournament in Prince George and use it as a character building experience and never forget it.”

The trip will see them make stops in Lloydminster for a clash with the Blazers tonight. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. Tomorrow’s affair with the SSAC Lakewood Chevrolet (Edmonton) gets underway at 5:15 p.m. Sunday’s game with the PAC Saints (Edmonton) starts at 9:30 a.m. All games can be viewed on the Trackers Ustream website: www.ustream.tv