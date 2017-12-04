Trackers go 1-2 on road trip through central Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers returned home after a three-game road trip through central Alberta over the weekend.

The Trackers started off the road trip on the right foot as they hammered the Lloydminster Blazers 8-1. Connor Bowie scored a hat trick and added one assist. John Herrington and Aiden Craige Steele each contributed three points apiece.

Game two didn’t go as planned for the visitors as they lost to the SSAC Lakewood Chevrolet by the score of 7-3. After taking a 1-0 the team allowed four goals within a five-minute stretch midway through the first period, as the Trackers couldn’t recover.

In Sprue Grove versus the undefeated Saints, the visitors put forth a valiant effort but fell short losing by the score of 3-2, after the home side scored two goals within a five-minute span in the second period.

The Trackers sit in second place in the Bouchier Division standings with a 7-6-1 record, 10 points back of the Peace River Royals.

“We went on this three-game road trip with 12 skaters due to injuries and a suspension. During practice we worked on a really passive 1-2-2 which the boys picked up quick and put it to use this weekend,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “The team played well all weekend and we fell short in our final two games but the coaching staff is pleased with the effort put forth and working through adversity with the current injury bug.”

Next up for the Trackers is a date with the Fort Mc.Murray Barons on Friday night at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.