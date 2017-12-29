Trackers eager for 2018, hosting provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are looking look to continue their recent winning ways in 2018 as they ended December on a three-game winning streak.

The Trackers who currently boast a record of 10-6-1 sit in second place in the Bouchier Division standings, 10 points behind the first place Peace River Royals.

“The boys have come along way since the start of training camp,” said first-year head coach Gerard Dicaire. “The core group has had a great attitude as they also are involved with the Academy at the school {Energetic Learning Centre]. The learning curve has been big for not just for the new coaches including myself but also the players as we have a fairly young team compared the rest of the league.”

The team plays more games at home compared to on the road in 2018 including provincials in mid-March, something the team is looking forward to. “Everything we have been doing this year is geared towards provincials and we got a taste of it from our Thanksgiving tournament in Kamloops,” added Dicaire. “We have talked about using home ice as an advantage carrying that over to provincials, being comfortable playing in front of a crowd. This is our home so if you’re coming up to play here it’s going to be a battle.”

The Trackers will welcome the winners of the draw areas in southern B.C. and Prince George who automatically gets a birth from the South Peace Region.

The Trackers hit the ice next in Dawson Creek when they welcome the KC Colts on January 6th. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.