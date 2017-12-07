Trackers begin five-game home stand versus Fort McMurray

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are back in action on Friday night as they welcome the Fort McMurray Barons to town.

The Trackers are coming off a three-game road trip through central Alberta where they posted a 1-2 record. They opened the trip with an 8-1 win over Lloydminster before losing 7-3 to SSAC Sherwood Chevrolet and the undefeated Spruce Grove Saints 3-2.

“We are currently battling an injury bug, and we’re playing with a depleted lineup,” said head coach Gerard Dicaire. “It’s a good test of adversity for the team and the coaches felt we played well on our road trip and I know the boys are looking forward to playing at home.”

Friday night’s game versus the Barons takes place at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.