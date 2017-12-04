Toys for Tickets campaign officially underway in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John residents that have received a parking ticket between September 1st and today can officially pay for their ticket between now and December 19th by donating a new, packaged and unwrapped toy, gift card, or cash donation in lieu of paying the fine.

The Toys for Tickets campaign is officially back for 2017 and will be wrapping up at noon on the 19th. Donations will be given to the Salvation Army to support local families in need. The Toys for Tickets campaign was launched in 2005 and has received tremendous support from the community.

The program provides an opportunity for individuals to exchange parking meter violation tickets for toys that can be distributed throughout the community to those less fortunate.

Last year, Council voted to make this program an annual event without the need for additional resolutions each year.

“This program is important to our community,” said Mayor Ackerman. “We are a community that helps one another; whether by shovelling a neighbour’s walk or by providing a toy for the local Christmas hamper.”