Toys for Tickets campaign another huge success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year’s edition of the Toys for Tickets campaign was another huge success.

The City of Fort St. John received 76 toys, gift cards and cash donations from residents that received a parking ticket between September 1st and December 19th. Those donations were in addition to the several wheelie bins full of toys that were donated by Surerus Pipeline owner Brian Surerus. The toys were dropped off at the Salvation Army yesterday afternoon.

“The community will be benefitting from this toy drive,” said the City’s Bylaw Enforcement Officer Bonnie Isenberg. “City residents have once again shown how much they care about this campaign.”

The Toys for Tickets campaign was launched in 2005 and has received tremendous support from the community. The program provides an opportunity for individuals to exchange forgiveness of parking tickets for toys.

“This community has consistently stepped up to the plate when the need is there,” added Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Last year, Council voted to make this program an annual event without the need for additional resolutions each year.