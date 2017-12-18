Toys for Tickets 2017 ends Tuesday at noon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s Toys for Tickets campaign will be wrapping up at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents that have received a parking ticket between September 1st and today can officially pay for their ticket by donating a new, packaged and unwrapped toy, gift card, or cash donation in lieu of paying the fine at City Hall. Donations will be given to the Salvation Army to support local families in need.

The Toys for Tickets campaign was launched in 2005 and has received tremendous support from the community. The program provides an opportunity for individuals to exchange parking meter violation tickets for toys that can be distributed throughout the community to those less fortunate.

Last year, Council voted to make this program an annual event without the need for additional resolutions each year. The campaign got a big boost on December 6th, when Surerus Pipeline donated several wheelie bins full of toys in lieu of sending out corporate gift baskets.