Totem Pre-shool hosting their first ever New Years Eve Party

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Totem Preschool is hosting their first ever New Years Eve Party this weekend.

The non-profit organization which is run by parents holds yearly fundraisers and this year they decided to host an NYE party. The funds raised will be going towards new playground equipment and to improve the learning experience for the children.

“We have to fundraise every year and this year we decided to do a family-friendly New Year’s Eve Party,” said President of the Pre-School Michelle Pringle. “There are a lot of kids and parents and one New Years most people just sit at home. We thought it would be a great way to fundraise as well as have a great time for families.”

The event will have face painting, photo booth, DJ, cash and snack bars, early countdown and designated drivers.

Tickets cost $30 dollars for adults 19 years of age and over, teenagers and children get in for $20 kids under two get in for free. Tickets are the door are $5 dollars extra. The event gets underway on Sunday at the Stonebridge Hotel from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

For more information visit the Facebook page or to purchase tickets visit energetictickets.ca