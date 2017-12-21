Tenacious Detail owner starting monthly fundraiser for 4-year-old cancer victim

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The owner of Tenacious Detail is starting a monthly fundraiser to assist a Fort St. John girl who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer earlier this month.

Kate Hadland said that after hearing about 4-year-old Natalie, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy at BC Children’s Hospital battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, she wanted to help raise money for Natalie’s family travel expenses, who will make the round trip from Fort St. John to Vancouver for approximately the next eighteen months. Hadland said her shop will be offering express vehicle details after a minimum of $100 donations between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, appointments need to be booked.

Hadland added that there will be draws for random prizes for anyone who donates even if you do not book a detailing. Items in the draw include a free wash, free interior detailing, a gift basket and a number of other items.

Victory Skateboards will also be pitching in 15 percent of their daily sales for the cause.

Donations for the fundraiser can be made in person at Tenacious Detail, located at 8225 100th Avenue or by visiting the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/natalies-fight-with-neuroblastom. For more information contact the shop at 250-263-9335.