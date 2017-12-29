Taylor Minor Hockey hosting second annual New Years Eve Bash

TAYLOR, B.C. –  Taylor Minor Hockey is hosting their second annual New Years Eve Bash Fundraiser this Sunday.

The event will feature a 50/50 draw, cash bar, DJ, silent auction, snacks and dancing as well as safe rides home. The funds raised will go towards cross-ice mini boards and equipment required by Hockey Canada for the Pre-Novice team.

Tickets are $40 for the general public or $50 (2 for $80) at the door. They are available on online at energetictickets.ca or by contacting Des at 250-262-9663.

The event gets underway at the Taylor Community Centre from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

