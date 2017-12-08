Taylor hosting Country Christmas this weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Canadian Country Christmas concert is taking place in Taylor this Sunday.

The concert will feature opening acts Jay Semko, Thomas Wade and Craig Morita with Sean Hogan who is on his Canadian Christmas Tour, headlining the event.

The event gets underway on Sunday at 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There are limited tickets available for the event as it’s first come first serve. Tickets are free and can be picked up in person at the Taylor District Office, Community Hub and local businesses.

For more information contact the Taylor District office at 250-787-3392 or visit their Facebook page.