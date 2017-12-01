Taylor District Council hosting informal meeting with residents next week

TAYLOR, B.C. — Councillors in Taylor will be hosting an informal meeting with the District’s residents next week.

The District said that the District is hosting the meeting so that residents can speak with members of council about local issues in an informal, face-to-face manner. Among the topics that will be discussed are the District’s snow removal policies, the results of the recent traffic safety survey, and the development of Parcel Z.

Coffee with Council is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 7th at the District Council Chambers from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. For more information, call the Taylor District Office at (250) 789-3392.