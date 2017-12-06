Surerus Pipeline gives Toys for Tickets a boost

Bylaw Officer Bonnie Isenberg (centre) joined by (L-R) Shelley VanEindhoven and Jennilee Rennie from Surerus Pipeline, and all of the toys that were donated by the company. Photo by Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s Toys for Tickets fundraiser got a big boost today.

Employees of Surerus Pipeline joined the City’s Bylaw Enforcement Officer Bonnie Isenberg to announce the company’s donation of several wheelie bins full of toys for the campaign. Surerus Finance Manager Jennilee Rennie said that this year, Surerus owner Brian Surerus decided to purchase and donate a large number of toys to children in the Fort St. John area instead of sending out corporate gift baskets to clients.

Rennie explained that Surerus’ clients will instead be getting a card showing the number of toys that the company donated this year. She added that in addition to the City’s campaign, Surerus also donated toys to the Child Development Centre, Community Bridge, the Friendship Centre, and a number of other daycares and preschools in Fort St. John.

Employees of Surerus Pipeline with some of the toys that were donated across Fort St. John. Supplied photo

Isenberg said she was stunned by the number of donations. “I have to thank Surerus for donating all of these toys to help the City kick off the Toys for Tickets campaign. Hopefully, this inspires people to bring in parking tickets and keep donating.”

The Toys for Tickets campaign runs until December 19th. Residents can bring in an unwrapped toy, gift card, or a cash donation to pay for a parking ticket they were assessed on or after September 1st.

