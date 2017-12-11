Strikers return home after 0-1-2 record in Edmonton

December 11, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on Strikers return home after 0-1-2 record in Edmonton
FSJSC U17 Girls team in action in Edmonton over the weekend. Photo submitted.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John U17 Girls Soccer team returned home after competing in Edmonton for their Third Leg of their inaugural EIYSA Tier 1 season.

The girls lost to Scottish United SC but managed to score a goal as Scottish United has only allowed four all season. The team had draws versus Victoria SC and Edmonton Strikers SC.

“Even though we lost that game, it felt like a win because of how strong Scottish plays,” said Emma Close who scored the lone goal versus United SC. “They’re first in the league. I’m excited that we get another shot at them in February.”

The girls currently find themselves in sixth place in the league.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.