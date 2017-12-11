Strikers return home after 0-1-2 record in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John U17 Girls Soccer team returned home after competing in Edmonton for their Third Leg of their inaugural EIYSA Tier 1 season.

The girls lost to Scottish United SC but managed to score a goal as Scottish United has only allowed four all season. The team had draws versus Victoria SC and Edmonton Strikers SC.

“Even though we lost that game, it felt like a win because of how strong Scottish plays,” said Emma Close who scored the lone goal versus United SC. “They’re first in the league. I’m excited that we get another shot at them in February.”

The girls currently find themselves in sixth place in the league.