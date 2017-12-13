Sperling hosting round table in Charlie Lake tonight

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Peace River Regional District Chair and Area C Director Brad Sperling will be hosting the event at the Charlie Lake Community Hall on Wednesday evening.

Anyone in attendance will have the opportunity to ask a question in relation to any topic that they may have a concern over in the Regional District. Regional Area C Director Brad Sperling said, “Topics such as roads and internet should be the areas that will get the most discussion,” Regional Area C Director Brad Sperling said, “Then again it is an open topic roundtable.”

The event was scheduled to take place back in October but was cancelled due to a snowstorm.

Wednesday’s roundtable will be taking place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. All residents of Area C are invited to attend.