Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 cm of snow in the B.C. Peace and up to 20 cm in the Pine Pass.

Strong winds could cause blowing snow tonight. Snow is expected to start in the North and South Peace Saturday evening and only lasting for a few hours. The wind will be gusting up to 50 km/h.

In the Pine Pass, that region could see up to 20 cm of snow before the storm moves out of the area Sunday morning. For updates on roads in the B.C. Peace and the rest of the B.C. go to www.drivebc.ca.

Read the full weather warning for the Pine Pass below.

Warnings

11:11 AM PST Saturday 16 December 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A Pacific front brings snow to the British Columbia interior this weekend.

Snow has developed across the northern interior from the Bulkley Valley northwards to the Yukon Territory. The heaviest amounts will be over Williston, McGregor, and Pine Pass with 10 to 20 cm forecast by Sunday morning.

The front will continue to slide southwards later this afternoon and this evening and spread snow into the central interior. Yellowhead region will see snow develop this evening with up to 20 cm forecast by Sunday night.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.