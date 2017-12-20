Slim chance of fresh snow in Fort St. John this Christmas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Meteorologists with The Weather Network say that because there’s already snow on the ground leftover from the 2nd-snowiest fall ever in Fort St. John, this year is very likely to be a White Christmas

Meteorologist Dayna Vettese said that this year, the Fort St. John area has a slim chance of fresh snow falling between Wednesday and next Monday, but that the existing snow will qualify most Peace Region communities for the White Christmas criteria. Vettesse said that because of the lack of moisture expected over the Peace, road conditions should continue to be in good shape for travellers.

Vettesse said that later this week and past Boxing Day, temperatures are expected to start to drop across Northeast B.C. She explained that closer to New Year’s Eve, daytime highs could drop closer to -20, and the colder temperatures are expected to stick around into the first week of 2018.

She added that some snow is forecast closer to New Year’s, which should help area ski hills add to their bases after a lacklustre first half of the month.