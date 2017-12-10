VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan will announce a decision about the Site C Dam project Monday.

The decision will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time in Victoria.

After 12 weeks, the BCUC released its report on the Site C Dam project on November 30. The NDP government had said they would release their final decision of the project would move forward or not before the end of the year.

Speculation has been running wild over the last week on when the announcement will be made and what the Premier will decide. Several Victoria-based reporters have predicted the Premier will go ahead with the project.

After a day (and night) of prowling the legislature corridors, button-holing ministers and staff, my final Site C prediction: it's a go. Nothing absolutely confirmed but it's the premier's call, and he will give it the green light. My two cents (which are worth 2 cents) #bcpoli — Keith Baldrey (@keithbaldrey) December 7, 2017

Doubling down on my Site C prediction: Despite some caucus dissent, Premier John Horgan will soon approve completion w/ new labour deal, apprenticeships. #bcpoli #sitec — Mike Smyth (@MikeSmythNews) December 8, 2017

Experts from both sides of the debate have released outlines of why or why not to build Site C. Robert McCullough, a leading energy expert retained by the Peace Valley Landowner Association, released a report in Vancouver outlining why BC Hydro ratepayers would be better off cancelling the project – despite an estimated loss of $4 billion. For the same cost of building Site C, McCullough estimated that B.C. could either build 15 hospitals, 94 schools, or 25,000 new homes in the Vancouver area.

The Allied Hydro Council of BC released a report in November, that reached the opposite conclusion. Economist Marvin Shaffer and lawyer Jim Quail argued that the project is “past the point of no return”.