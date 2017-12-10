UPDATED| Site C decision to be announced Monday

December 10, 2017 Adam Reaburn News, Site C Comments Off on UPDATED| Site C decision to be announced Monday
Site C south bank cofferdam, excavation, and sediment storage area. Photo by BC Hydro

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan will announce a decision about the Site C Dam project Monday.

The decision will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time in Victoria.  Energeticcity.ca will carry the announcement live on our Facebook page, starting at 12:30 p.m.

After 12 weeks, the BCUC released its report on the Site C Dam project on November 30.  The NDP government had said they would release their final decision of the project would move forward or not before the end of the year.

Speculation has been running wild over the last week on when the announcement will be made and what the Premier will decide.  Several Victoria-based reporters have predicted the Premier will go ahead with the project.

Experts from both sides of the debate have released outlines of why or why not to build Site C. Robert McCullough, a leading energy expert retained by the Peace Valley Landowner Association, released a report in Vancouver outlining why BC Hydro ratepayers would be better off cancelling the project – despite an estimated loss of $4 billion. For the same cost of building Site C, McCullough estimated that B.C. could either build 15 hospitals, 94 schools, or 25,000 new homes in the Vancouver area.

The Allied Hydro Council of BC  released a report in November, that reached the opposite conclusion. Economist Marvin Shaffer and lawyer Jim Quail argued that the project is “past the point of no return”.

 

