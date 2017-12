Farmington, B.C. – Early this afternoon a single-vehicle crash has occurred on Highway 97 near Farmington.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson a Ford pick up truck travelling northbound hit the ditch at around 3:30 p.m., one-quarter mile north of Farmington on Highway 97. The driver was not injured.

A tow truck, police and ambulance are currently at the scene, no delays are expected.