 Shinedown headlining 2018 Mile Zero Meltdown in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Rock group Shinedown will be headlining the 2018 Mile Zero Meltdown at the Encana Events Centre.

The Mile Zero Meltdown is taking place on March 30th, 2018, with the doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Shinedown, who topped the Billboard rock chart with their 2008 single “Second Chance,” will be joined by American alternative metal group With This Moment and Canadian rockers One Bad Son.

“There’s always been a certain level of positivity with Shinedown — that’s even where our name came from,” said Shinedown frontman Brent Smith. “There’s a sense that everything that’s bad has a little bit of good to it, just like everything that’s good has a little bit of bad. The songs on this album address the reality that we’re all going to die at some point and that sometimes the will to survive is all you have. It’s about holding onto that sheer will to live, and getting through whatever might come your way because the legacy that you leave behind is what will carry you on to your next journey.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 a.m., and are priced at $59.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre.