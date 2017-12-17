Senior Flyers pick up two wins before Christmas break

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers ended 2017 with two wins.

The team travelled to Manning on Friday and 5-4 OT win. In the first Jordan Harder opened up the scoring for the Flyers. With just under four minutes left in the first, the Manning Comets tied things at 1.

In the second, the Comets took the lead after scoring on the power play and ended up scoring another quick goal only three minutes later to make it 3-1 for the Comets. The Flyers were able to score with just under five minutes left in the second with a goal from Paden Wongstedt.

In the third, the Comets scored at the 18:49 mark making it now 4-2. Then with just under eight minutes left in the game, Daylen Pearson scored one for the Flyers.

With time running out, the Flyers pulled their goalie and ended up scoring the tying goal with just over a minute left in the game. Austin Braid tied the game at 4.

In overtime, a penalty cost the Comets the game after a player touched the puck. The Flyers Rick Cleaver took a penalty shot and made it count as the Flyers ended up winning the game 5-4 in OT.

Then on Saturday, the Flyers hosted the High Prairie Regals. The game ended up being a little more one-sided as the Flyers won 12-2.

The Flyers are now off for the Christmas Break and will play their first game in 2018 on January 6, when the team travels to Grande Prairie.