Senior Canucks forfeit games after using too many import players

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Senior Canucks have forfeited four games this season after being found guilty of playing with over the maximum amount of allowed import players.

As a result, the following games have been forfeited and therefore credited as a loss for the Senior Canucks:

November 4th at Manning

November 30th vs Grimshaw

December 2th at High Prairie

December 14th vs Grande Prairie

Under Alberta Hockey rules, NPHL teams can have a maximum of six import players on their rosters. An import is defined as a player who played hockey outside of the province (Alberta) last year and returned or left this year and comes back to the NPHL next season.

“It has been brought to my attention that the Dawson Creek Canucks of the NPHL have used more than six import players in games this season,” said NPHL President Jack McAvoy. “Dawson Creek is a team based in B.C., but they play in the NPHL, which is under the jurisdiction of Hockey Alberta. According to the NPHL Consitution, any matter not dealt with in the Constitution, Hockey Alberta rules will apply.”

The team also played with too many imports in games versus Falher on November 18 and December 12 against Grande Prairie but because they already lost those games the standings remain unaffected.