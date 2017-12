UPDATE: According to DriveBC.ca the highway is now clear.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A vehicle incident has resulted in delays on Highway 29 by the Charlie Lake Provincial Park this morning.

According to DriveBC.ca, a semi-truck has lost half of its hall one kilometre south of Junction with Highway 97, in Fort St. John. The road is reduced to single lane traffic with up to 20-minute delays.

The next update will be posted by DriveBC at 11:00 a.m.