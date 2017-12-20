Second A Very Community Christmas Concert is Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first annual A Very Community Christmas Concert, presented by the Fort St. John Co-op was held Wednesday night at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

The free show was filled with amazing talent, Christmas music and donations for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society. The night started with the North Peace Community Band lead by Sabrina Brooks. The crowd was also treated to performances from Tom Cole, Kim & Karli of Scarlet Sway, Skyler Rowsell, Elysia Cruz, Steve Kennedy, Airik Clark and Luke and Jordyn Warriner.

Over $1,300 in cash was collected for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society as guests were asked to donate instead of buying a ticket to the show.

A second show will take place Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seats will be available at the door, but you can reserve your tickets in advance by visiting www.energetictickets.ca