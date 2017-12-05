SD 60 begins reviewing feedback for catchment area changes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 announced that it has begun reviewing the feedback from the public on the purposed catchment areas.

The School District said in October that in order to populate the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray school for its expecting opening date next year, the district will need to redraw some of the elementary school catchment area boundaries in Fort St. John. In November, the School District released the three proposals for catchment area changes.

The District said that these changes will potentially affect families whose children attend CM Finch, Ecole Central, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Bert Ambrose.

A closer look at catchment area Scenario A A closer look at catchment area Scenario B A closer look at catchment area Scenario C

“Consolation meetings with the public are now complete,” said Superintendent Dave Sloan. “The deadline for feedback via written or online submissions is Christmas break.”

District Trustees will be meeting in January before making a final decision in February.

The public can submit their opinions online at catchments@prn.bc.ca or drop of a written submission at the School District Office before December 22nd.