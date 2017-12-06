SD 60 attending joint District meeting in Taylor next year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 Trustee members announced that there will a joint District meeting held in Taylor in February at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

SD 60 as hosted the meeting before as well as the Regional District in previous years. “This is the third such meeting that we have done such a meeting,” said Chair of the Board of Education Ida Campbell. “As the host, they will get to decide who is all invited.”

The meeting will be held at the Taylor Community Hall at 6:30 p.m. on February 20th, 2018.