School District 60 gets $500,000 in funding from B.C. government for daycare spaces

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 is one of 91 organizations that will be splitting $33 million in child-care major capital funding announced by the provincial government this week.

Under the Child Care Major Capital Program, non-profit, public-sector, employer-based, and Indigenous child-care providers are eligible to receive up to $500,000, while private providers, including for-profit and family child-care providers, are eligible to receive up to $250,000 towards their projects.

The $500,000 in funding for the Peace River North Board of Education is to create 37 spaces at the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School. 12 of the daycare spaces will be for infants and toddlers, while the other 25 spaces are for kids aged 3 to 5.

The funding is in addition to the $1.8 million that BC Hydro said that it would put towards building a daycare at the school in May 2016.